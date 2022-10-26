Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in October

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

