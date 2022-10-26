Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in October

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Jollibee Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jollibee Foods (JBFCY)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.