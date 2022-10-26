Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.47 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $91.47 million and $54,751.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.10 or 0.99996531 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00044230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.43984667 USD and is down -19.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199,440.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.