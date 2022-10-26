JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 3.3%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 306 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.73). 285,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 151,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.85).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £298.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.68.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

