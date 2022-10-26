JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price to GBX 490

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.43) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

