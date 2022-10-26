Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.69 EPS.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 457,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

