Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

