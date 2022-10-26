KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

