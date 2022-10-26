Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) to Reduce

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $9,850.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10,254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10,230.28. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $9,050.00 and a 1 year high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

