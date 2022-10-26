Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.