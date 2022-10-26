Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
KMB opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
