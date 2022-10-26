Kkr Credit Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.
