KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $304.87 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

