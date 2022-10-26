KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion. KLA also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.30-$7.70 EPS.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.40. 1,951,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.47.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 199.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

