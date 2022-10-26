KonPay Price Hits $0.0267 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $184,009.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

