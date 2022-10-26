Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.29 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.39% of MaxLinear worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,855. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

