Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Aptiv worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

