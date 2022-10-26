Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -478.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $248,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

