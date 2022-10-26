Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the September 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHNGY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 13,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 87.69% and a net margin of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.