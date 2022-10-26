Kujira (KUJI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,867.00

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005110 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $97.00 million and approximately $69,867.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 91,838,561 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.03020758 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75,318.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.