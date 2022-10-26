L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Raised to €148.00 at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from €144.00 ($146.94) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.68.
L’Air Liquide Price Performance
AIQUY stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
