L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Raised to €148.00 at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from €144.00 ($146.94) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.68.

AIQUY stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

