LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTMAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance
LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.
About LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.
