LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,211 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

