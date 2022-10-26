LGT Group Foundation Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.