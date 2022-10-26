LGT Group Foundation Has $576,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

