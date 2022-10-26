LGT Group Foundation Sells 42,015 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

