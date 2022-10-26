Linear Price Reaches $0.0081 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $80.70 million and $2.55 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.30 or 0.30693723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

