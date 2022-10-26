Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $61.98 million and $472,694.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

