London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Security Price Performance

LSC opened at GBX 2,450 ($29.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,782 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,330.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,580.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. London Security has a one year low of GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61).

Get London Security alerts:

About London Security

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.