London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Security Price Performance
LSC opened at GBX 2,450 ($29.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,782 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,330.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,580.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. London Security has a one year low of GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61).
About London Security
