Loom Network Price Hits $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,353.55 or 0.30630121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011963 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.