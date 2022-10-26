Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 409,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 743,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Lottery.com Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

