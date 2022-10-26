Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Luxfer also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.35-1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,733. The company has a market capitalization of $413.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.