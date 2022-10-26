MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $86.95 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.63 or 0.30234368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011809 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.