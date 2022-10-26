MaidSafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $58.44 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.44 million and approximately $15,946.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002936 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Profile
MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
