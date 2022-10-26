Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.68 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 25.24%.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.29.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

