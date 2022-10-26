Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43-$2.45 EPS.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,425. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

