Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.60 million. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.45 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.25.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

