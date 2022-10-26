Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67. 101,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 19,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

