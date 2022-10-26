Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.14. 92,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,807. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.89.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

