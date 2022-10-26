MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

