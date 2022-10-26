McCutchen Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,635,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 542,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,936. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

