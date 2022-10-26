McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $382.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.34. McKesson has a 1 year low of $202.61 and a 1 year high of $383.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

