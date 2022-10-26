MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70.53 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $70.53 million and $70,858.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.63 or 0.30234368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011809 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,889,893 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02202337 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $72,511.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

