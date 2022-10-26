Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Meritage Hospitality Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million $17.44 million 15.49 Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors $1.85 billion $218.19 million 9.23

Meritage Hospitality Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group’s rivals have a beta of -5.90, indicating that their average stock price is 690% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.80% 1.62% Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 1.78% -12.61% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 491 4027 5281 217 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group rivals beat Meritage Hospitality Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.