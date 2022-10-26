Meter Governance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00019944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $68.95 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001248 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,635,172 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 4.21139677 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,873,268.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.