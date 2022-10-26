Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.37-8.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.

MAA traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $151.66. The stock had a trading volume of 821,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,702. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.50.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $314,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

