Mina Price Up 15.8% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Mina has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002957 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $441.86 million and $31.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 721,042,277 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 719,893,910.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56328989 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $24,066,425.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

