Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

