Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,697 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $121,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.25. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

