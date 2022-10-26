Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.79 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 28,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. 6,612,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,185. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

