Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,330 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $101,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,796. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,135 shares of company stock worth $6,637,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

