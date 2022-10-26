Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $88,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.91. 1,127,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

